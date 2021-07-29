Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price objective for the company.

EBR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 430,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,512. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $666.65 million during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.28%. Equities analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.