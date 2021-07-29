Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

CPF traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $25.75. 123,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,705. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $728.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

