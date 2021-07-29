Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report sales of $19.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $18.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $79.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $81.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $80.80 million, with estimates ranging from $80.10 million to $81.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.35. 71,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $280.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

