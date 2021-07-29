Centric Cash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $161,027.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000071 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00086875 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

