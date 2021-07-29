Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $13.04

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $13.50. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 10,841 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CENX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.88.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,376,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 320.8% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 946,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,668,000 after buying an additional 627,928 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,827,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,007,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

