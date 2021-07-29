Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Raised to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of CCS stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.