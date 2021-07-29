CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.70 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.46.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.61 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a PE ratio of 55.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1307927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

