CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.70 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.50.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.46.
Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.61 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a PE ratio of 55.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18.
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.