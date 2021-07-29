CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CGG had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 46.49%.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGGYY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,330. CGG has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

