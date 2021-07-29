Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.92.

GTLS stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.06. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

