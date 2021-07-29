Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,714. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

