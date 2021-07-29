Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHKP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $124.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

