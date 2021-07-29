Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.540-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $515 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.98 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

CHKP traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.45.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

