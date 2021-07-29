Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $720,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,374,000 after acquiring an additional 163,832 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $157,486,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,083,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,065,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $85.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -293.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

