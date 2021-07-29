Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Position Lessened by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE CHMI opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $159.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

