Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,840.47

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,840.47 and last traded at $1,826.61, with a volume of 13555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,806.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.52.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,494.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,398 shares of company stock valued at $43,641,993 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

