Choice Hotels International (CHH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $118.85 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $123.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,064 shares of company stock worth $5,415,983 in the last 90 days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

