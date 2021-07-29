Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PPRQF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins reissued a hold rating and issued a C$11.55 price target (down from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

