Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a growth of 406.3% from the June 30th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CHOOF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Thursday. 313,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06. Choom has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.50.
About Choom
