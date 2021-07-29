Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a growth of 406.3% from the June 30th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHOOF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Thursday. 313,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06. Choom has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.50.

About Choom

Choom Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. As of June 30, 2020, the company operates two medical and two coaching clinics under the name Concord Medical Centre; and 13 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc in November 2017.

