Chubb’s (CB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $166.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 185,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 109,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 46.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

