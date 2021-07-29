Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -324.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $124.13 and a one year high of $258.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.33.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.17.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.