CIBC Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$34.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.29.

TECK.B stock opened at C$28.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$15.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.56. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$13.46 and a 12-month high of C$32.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.93.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

