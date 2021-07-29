CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Down 49.6% in July

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the June 30th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 89,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 376,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,413,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 1st quarter worth $686,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

