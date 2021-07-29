Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Lowers Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Belden by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Belden by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 57,389 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 44,176 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 82,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE:BDC opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.28 and a beta of 1.48. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $55.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.