Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases New Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.41. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

