Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xencor by 3,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 13,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Xencor by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on XNCR shares. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

XNCR stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 0.68. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

