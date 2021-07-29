Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 103.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 40,277 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the first quarter worth about $979,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the first quarter worth about $7,777,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 16,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

LMNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

LMNX stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.86. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. On average, analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

