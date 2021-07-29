Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Shares of IRWD opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.39. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

