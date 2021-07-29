Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cimarex Energy and Allied Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 1 9 15 0 2.56 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus price target of $74.91, indicating a potential upside of 16.46%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Allied Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 4.24 -$1.97 billion $1.39 46.27 Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allied Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cimarex Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy -60.34% 17.85% 6.19% Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Allied Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned an interest in 2,765 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Allied Resources Company Profile

Allied Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The company involves in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and gas. Its properties located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad, Edwards and Jackson Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

