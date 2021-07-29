Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $4.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.71. 852,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

