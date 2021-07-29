Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a growth of 170.2% from the June 30th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 193.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 1,026.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,044 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 2,703.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 530,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 219.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 468,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $721,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

