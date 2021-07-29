Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.85. Cineplex shares last traded at C$13.41, with a volume of 410,607 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.19.

Get Cineplex alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$856.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.16.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.