Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRUS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.06.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $84.32 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.05. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $65,413,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

