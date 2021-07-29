Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 32,166 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

