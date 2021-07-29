Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 3,890 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.92%.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

