Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at $3,656,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at $3,656,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at about $3,655,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Merus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,430,000 after acquiring an additional 147,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

In other Merus news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRUS. raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of MRUS opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.61. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.