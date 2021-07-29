Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

STBA stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.88. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

