Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,649 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of CNB Financial worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CCNE opened at $23.30 on Thursday. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $393.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.