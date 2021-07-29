Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $655.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.61. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

