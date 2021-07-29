Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $38.22.

