Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $38.22.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.