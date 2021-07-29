Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of East Resources Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERES. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,846,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,030,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 250.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 37,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERES opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

