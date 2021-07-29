Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,990 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,941.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $61.53 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

