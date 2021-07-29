Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 69,287 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,123 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,840,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

