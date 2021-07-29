Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQSU. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,103,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,434,000 after buying an additional 1,120,636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,759,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000.

NYSEARCA:IQSU opened at $37.94 on Thursday. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.54.

