Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 40,812 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.43% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

SDVY opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.15. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

