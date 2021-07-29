Citigroup Inc. Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,152 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 277.4% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 145,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB opened at $18.11 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $18.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

