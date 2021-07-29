Citigroup Inc. Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,152 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 277.4% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 145,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB opened at $18.11 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $18.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.