Citigroup Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 265.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $141,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.20. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

