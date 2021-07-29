Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evogene by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 142,954 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Evogene by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Evogene by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Evogene by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Evogene alerts:

EVGN stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Evogene Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,829.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.