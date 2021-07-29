Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,072 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after buying an additional 59,992 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at $11,620,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 229,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 128,315 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $659.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.17 and a beta of 1.54. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

