Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,754 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Haynes International by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Haynes International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 42.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.21 million, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.54. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. Analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

