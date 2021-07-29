Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after buying an additional 1,303,101 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 188,764 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.42. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $530.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspira Women’s Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

